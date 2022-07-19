Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Reveals Loa With New Trailer

Atlus released another of its daily trailers of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on the demons that will be featured in the game.

Atlus released another of its daily trailers of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on one of the demons that will be featured in the game.

This time the trailer reveals Loa, a demon that has been part of the Shin Megami Tensei franchise since the very beginning and also appeared in the recent Shin Megami Tensei V.

Like most daily trailers, we also get the daily horoscope, which sees Cancer the top of the fortune ranking and Virgo at the bottom.

You can check the video out below.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

You can check out the original trailer, plenty of screenshots, a second gallery, more images, even more screenshots, another gallery, one more, a video explaining the gameplay, another, one more, a fourth, a fifth, and a sixth, on top of tons of gameplay, and another trailer revealing the English cast.

You can also watch the previous daily trailers including one showcasing Kurama Tengu, one starring Baal, one featuring Dominion, one showcasing Yurlungur, one showing a Sabbath, one revealing Anubis, one starring Ishtar, and one showcasing a pizza place, one including Dionysus, and one focusing on another Sabbath.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: