Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Reveals Surt With New Trailer

Atlus released one of its daily trailers of the JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on one of the demons that will be featured in the game.

Atlus released one of its daily trailers of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on one of the demons that will be featured in the game.

This time the trailer reveals Surt, a demon inspired by Norse mythology, that first debuted in Shin Megami Tensei. He also appeared in the recent Shin Megami Tensei V.

Like most daily trailers, we also get the daily horoscope, which sees Acquarius at the top of the fortune ranking and Pisces at the bottom.

You can check the video out below.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

You can check out the original trailer, plenty of screenshots, a second gallery, more images, even more screenshots, another gallery, one more, a video explaining the gameplay, another, one more, a fourth, a fifth, and a sixth, on top of tons of gameplay, another trailer revealing the English cast, and one about the world.

You can also watch the previous daily trailers including one showcasing Yurlungur, one showing a Sabbath, one revealing Anubis, one starring Ishtar, one showcasing a pizza place, one including Dionysus, one focusing on another Sabbath, one showcasing Loa, one revealing Futsunushi, and one focusing on Sukuna-Hikona.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: