Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Reveals Norn With New Trailer
Atlus has revealed another demon that will appear in the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2 with one of its daily trailers.
This trailer showcased Norn, a demon inspired by norn mythology that has been part of the series since Shin Megami Tensei: if… It also appeared in the recent Shin Megami Tensei V.
Like most daily trailers, we also get the daily horoscope, which sees Leo at the top of the fortune ranking and Libra at the bottom.
You can check the trailer out below.
Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.
Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game:
“Soul Hackers 2 inherits the essence of Devil Summoner: Soul Hacker, while evolving the game concept with a more defined art style, addictive RPG gameplay and ATLUS’s next-level storytelling. Set in the Shin Megami Tensei universe, Soul Hackers 2 follows a brand new story about two Agents of Aion, Ringo and Figure, and their fight to stop the destruction of the world.
Produced and directed by Eiji Ishida and Mitsuru Hirata, other featured staff includes music composed by MONACA, character designs by Shirow Miwa and Production Manager Shinjiro Takata.”