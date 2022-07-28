Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Trailer About Bar Heidrun

Image Source: Atlus

Atlus has released another trailer of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, showcasing one of the locations that will be featured in the game.

This trailer shows bar Heidrun, a hangout in the middle of the city’s Sinsando district, which incidentally is an obvious parody of Omotesando, between Shibuya and Minato wards.

Like most daily trailers, we also get the daily horoscope, which sees Aquarium at the top of the fortune ranking and Libra at the bottom.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

