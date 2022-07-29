Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Trailer Revealing Baphomet & New Gameplay

Image Source: Atlus

Atlus has released another daily trailer of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, on top of brand new gameplay.

This trailer shows off Baphomet, a demon inspired by western mythology that has been part of the series almost since the beginning. It also appeared in the recent Shin Megami Tensei V.

Like most daily trailers, we also get the daily horoscope, which sees Scorpio at the top of the fortune ranking and Pisces at the bottom.

We also get gameplay from a livestream hosted by Sega, providing a good look at dungeon delving in the second video below.

You can check the trailer out below.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

