Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Focuses on Ramen Shop & its Wantan-Men in New Trailer

Atlus has released another daily trailer for the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2 focusing on a location in the game and a dish you can grab there.

This trailer showcases the ramen shop named Ramen-ya in Karakucho, where you can buy a hearty bowl of wonton noodles called “Hagoromo Wantan-Men.”

Like most daily trailers, we also get the daily horoscope, which sees Leo at the top of the fortune ranking and Libra at the bottom.

You can check the trailer out below.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

