Nigi Mitama Smiles at You in New Soul Hackers 2 Trailer

Atlus has released another trailer revealing one of the demons that will be featured in the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2.

This trailer features Nigi Mitama, one of the infamous demons of the Mitama family inspired by Japanese mythology. It debuted in the original Soul Hackers’ predecessor, Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner, in 1995

Like in most daily trailers, Atlus also provided a daily horoscope, which has Taurus at the top of the fortune ranking and Libra at the bottom.

You can check the trailer out below.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: