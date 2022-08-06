Connect with us

Nigi Mitama Smiles at You in New Soul Hackers 2 Trailer

Atlus has released another trailer revealing one of the demons that will be featured in the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2.

This trailer features Nigi Mitama, one of the infamous demons of the Mitama family inspired by Japanese mythology. It debuted in the original Soul Hackers’ predecessor, Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner, in 1995

Like in most daily trailers, Atlus also provided a daily horoscope, which has Taurus at the top of the fortune ranking and Libra at the bottom.

You can check the trailer out below.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game:

“Soul Hackers 2 inherits the essence of Devil Summoner: Soul Hacker, while evolving the game concept with a more defined art style, addictive RPG gameplay and ATLUS’s next-level storytelling. Set in the Shin Megami Tensei universe, Soul Hackers 2 follows a brand new story about two Agents of Aion, Ringo and Figure, and their fight to stop the destruction of the world.

Produced and directed by Eiji Ishida and Mitsuru Hirata, other featured staff includes music composed by MONACA, character designs by Shirow Miwa and Production Manager Shinjiro Takata.”

