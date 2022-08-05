New Soul Hackers 2 Trailers Showcase Characters, Features, & the Return of Doppelgänger

Image source: Atlus

You may be used to Atlus’ upcoming JRPG getting one trailer a day, but today a whopping three have been released.

The first comes from the western arm of Atlus, showcasing some of the characters from both sides of the conflict (heroes and antagonists) and how their fates are deeply intertwined.

The second comes from the Japanese arm of Atlus and it focuses on showing plenty of aspects of the game like the COMP weapons, dungeons, demon negotiations, and various shops and venues, then moving to another look at the characters.

The third is what would usually be the daily trailer, and it reveals a returning demon that has not been featured in the Shin Megami Tensei series for a long time, Doppelgänger.

It also comes with the usual horoscope, listing Taurus as the luckiest sign of the day and Gemini as the least lucky one.

You can watch all three trailers below.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

