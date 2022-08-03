Soul Hackers 2 Unveils the Great Mother Goddess Inanna in New Trailer

Atlus has released another trailer revealing one of the demons that will be included in the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2.

This trailer showcased Inanna, a demon inspired by the Great Mother Goddess of Mesopotamian mythology deity of love, war, fertility, games, and the morning star.

She definitely has what you’d call a “motherly” figure, and she also appeared in the recent Shin Megami Tensei V.

Like in most daily trailers, Atlus also provided a daily horoscope, which sees Virgo at the top of the fortune ranking and Libra at the bottom.

You can check the trailer out below.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: