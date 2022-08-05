Soul Hackers 2 Unleashes a Sabbath In New Trailer

Today Atlus has released another of its daily trailers of Soul Hackers 2, focusing on the demons that you can befriend in the game.

Specifically, we get to see a Sabbath, a special post-turn attack activated when the conditions are fulfilled that lets you unleash your whole team of demons on the enemy.

We get to see Norn, Doppelganger, Byakko, Hell Biker, Nekomata, Strawberry Frost, Mithras, Orthus, Pyro Jack, Principality, Inanna, and more.

Like all daily trailers, we get a horoscope, but those with Sabbaths have a “almost everyone is lucky” setup. So today’s gonna be (according to Atlus) a lucky day if you’re Cancer, Gemini, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces, Virgo, Capricorn, Scorpio, Leo, Aries, or Libra.

You can watch the trailer below.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: