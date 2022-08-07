Halphas Returns to Soul Hackers 2 With New Daily Trailer

Today Atlus revealed another returning demon that will appear in its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2 with the usual daily trailer.

Today Atlus revealed another returning demon that will appear in its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2 with the usual daily trailer.

We get to see Halphas, who returns to the Shin Megami Tensei series after having been skipped in Shin Megami Tensei V. This is certainly appropriate considering that he originally debuted in the first Soul Hackers.

As usual with daily trailers, we also get the horoscope for August 8. Pisces returns to the top of the luck ranking, while Cancer is at the bottom.

You can check it out below.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

