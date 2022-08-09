Soul Hackers 2 Reveals Upcoming DLC Including Costumes, Story Content, & More in New Trailer

Today Atlus released two more trailers of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on the DLC and on a location featured in the game.

Today Atlus released two more trailers of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2.

The first trailer focuses on the DLC that are coming for the game, including costumes and BGM packages from previous Shin Megami Tensei and Persona games, on top of a set of swimsuits.

We also take a look at the additional scenario “Lost Numbers” and a new character that will appear in that story, Nana, voiced by Nao Toyama.

The second is the usual daily trailer that introduces one of the locations of the game and a food item that you can purchase there. Specifically, the Breaking Mart convenience store (which is a parody of FamilyMart), where you can buy a “Mochi Mochi Taiyaki.”

As usual with daily trailers, we also get the horoscope for August 9. Cancer returns to the top of the luck ranking, while Libra is at the bottom.

You can watch them below.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

You can check out the original trailer, plenty of screenshots, a second gallery, more images, even more screenshots, another gallery, one more, a video explaining the gameplay, another, one more, a fourth, a fifth, and a sixth, on top of tons of gameplay, another trailer revealing the English cast, one about the world, and one about the characters.

You can also watch the previous daily trailers including one showcasing Yamata no Orochi, one revealing Okuninushi, one focusing on Seth, one showcasing Bar Heidrun, one showcasing Baphomet, one showcasing Norn, one featuring Nekomata, one showcasing Ramenya, one revealing Silky, one featuring Inanna, one revealing Doppelganger, one showcasing a Sabbath, one revealing Nigi Mitama, and one showing off Halphas.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: