Soul Hackers 2 Shows Characters & Soul Matrix in New English Trailer

Since there can’t be enough Soul Hackers 2 trailers, another has been released by the western arm of Atlus.

This time around the trailer is in English, and it introduces the main protagonists Ringo, Figue, Arrow, Milady, and Saizo.

We also take a look at the Soul Matrix feature, which will allow Apple to get closer to her allies and the party to acquire new skills.

You can check out the trailer below.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: