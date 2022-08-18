Connect with us

Old Joseph Joestar Returns in New JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Trailer

Today Bandai Namco showcased another of the characters that will appear in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R with a new trailer.
The fighter is old Joseph Joestar, the second form of the first JoJo who appears in the game. The character portrays Joseph as he is in the second arc of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure and he’s much older than the 18-years-old kid who appears in the first arc of the story, albeit not as old as he appears in the third.

Yet, as you can see in the trailer, he’s still plenty capable to fight.

You can check it out below.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R releases on September 2 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Incidentally, a demo has been made available on PlayStation consoles exclusively, featuring four playable characters, Jonathan Joestar, Jotaro Kujo, Dio Brando, and Jolyne Cujoh. 

If you’re unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, it’s a remaster of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle, which was originally released for PlayStation 3 in 2013 in Japan and in 2014 in the west.

The game is an adaptation of the ultra-popular manga JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure by Hirohiko Araki, which debuted in Weekly Shounen Jump all the way back in 1987, featuring characters from most of its many story arcs

