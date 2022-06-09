JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Getting Early Access Demo on PS5 & PS4

Bandai Namco announced that JoJo fans will have a chance to try JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R early on PlayStation consoles.

Today Bandai Namco announced that JoJo fans will have a chance to try JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R early on PlayStation consoles.

An early access demo will become playable between June 16 and June 22 for PS5 and PS4.

It’ll include only four characters, Jonathan Joestar, Jotaro Kujo, Dio Brando, and Jolyne Cujoh. You’ll be able to play two modes, online and practice.

The announcement was made with a trailer, which you can watch below.

Recently, we saw a character trailer featuring Jotaro Kujo, another focusing on Jonathan Joestar, one showcasing Dio Brando, one starring Johnny Joestar, one featuring Noriaki Kakyoin, one starring Mohammed Avdol, one showcasing Ikuro Hashizawa, and one revealing Robert E. O. Speedwagon.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R releases on September 2 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, you can read an official description below: