JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Trailer Introduces Johnny Joestar, Slow Dancer, & More Ora Ora Ora

Today Bandai Namco released another character trailer of its upcoming fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R.

The video focuses on Johnny Joestar and his horse Slow Dancer, as they basically form one playable character. On top of that, you’re also getting your required ration of “ora ora ora”. It follows the trailer featuring Jotaro Kujo, another focusing on Jonathan Joestar, and one showcasing Dio Brando.

You can check Johnny and Slow Dancer out below.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R releases on September 2 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, you can read an official description below: