JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Jotaro Kujo Character Trailer Has All the Ora Ora Ora

Today Bandai Namco released a new character trailer of the upcoming fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R.

The video focuses on one of the manga/anime’s most beloved characters, Jotaro Kujo. Of course, you can expect all the “Ora Ora Ora” you can humanly take.

You can check it out below.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R releases on September 2 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, you can read an official description below: