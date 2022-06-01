JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Trailer Introduces Dio Brando & All the Muda Muda Muda

Today Bandai Namco released another character trailer of the upcoming fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R.

The video focuses on another of the most beloved characters from the manga and anime, Dio Brando. Of course, there is plenty of “Muda Muda Muda” to be had. It follows the trailer released two days ago featuring Jotaro Kujo and another from yesterday focusing on Jonathan Joestar.

You can check Dio out below.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R releases on September 2 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, you can read an official description below: