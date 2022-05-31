JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R – Character Trailer Is All About Jonathan Joestar

Today Bandai Namco released a new character trailer of the upcoming fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R.

Today Bandai Namco released a new character trailer of the upcoming fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R.

The video focuses on the protagonist of the first story arc of the manga and anime, Jonathan Joestar, and follows the trailer released yesterday featuring Jotaro Kujo.

You can check him out and see him in action below.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R releases on September 2 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, you can read an official description below: