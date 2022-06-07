JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Trailer Introduces Ikuro Hashizawa from Hirohiko Araki’s Baoh

Bandai Namco released another character trailer of its upcoming fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R.

The video focuses on Ikuro Hashizawa, a guest character from Hirohiko Araki’s own early manga Baoh: The Visitor.

It follows the trailer featuring Jotaro Kujo, another focusing on Jonathan Joestar, one showcasing Dio Brando, one starring Johnny Joestar, one featuring Noriaki Kakyoin, and one starring Mohammed Avdol.

You can check him out in the trailer below.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R releases on September 2 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, you can read an official description below: