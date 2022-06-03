JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Trailer Shows Noriaki Kakyoin in Action

Bandai Namco released another character trailer of its upcoming fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R.

The video focuses on Noriaki Kakyoin and his iconic long-range Stand Hierophant Green. It follows the trailer featuring Jotaro Kujo, another focusing on Jonathan Joestar, one showcasing Dio Brando, and one starring Johnny Joestar.

You can check Johnny and Slow Dancer out below.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R releases on September 2 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, you can read an official description below: