JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Reveals Mohammed Avdol With Character Trailer

Bandai Namco released another character trailer of its upcoming fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R.

The video focuses on Mohammed Avdol and his blazing fire-controlling Stand Magician’s Red . It follows the trailer featuring Jotaro Kujo, another focusing on Jonathan Joestar, one showcasing Dio Brando, one starring Johnny Joestar, and one featuring Noriaki Kakyoin.

You can check Johnny and Magician’s Red out below.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R releases on September 2 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, you can read an official description below: