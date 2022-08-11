Connect with us

Rohan Kishibe Draws the Line in new JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Trailer

Bandai Namco released a trailer of the upcoming fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, showing one of its characters.
Bandai Namco released one more trailer of the upcoming fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, showcasing one of its most popular characters.

This time around the trailer stars mangaka extraordinaire Rohan Kishibe from Diamond is Unbreakable, who is also the hero of several spin-offs.

We also see how he uses his stand Heaven’s Door to finish his opponent.

You can watch the trailer below.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R releases on September 2 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Incidentally, a demo has been made available on PlayStation consoles exclusively, featuring four playable characters, Jonathan Joestar, Jotaro Kujo, Dio Brando, and Jolyne Cujoh. 

If you’re unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, it’s a remaster of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle, which was originally released for PlayStation 3 in 2013 in Japan and in 2014 in the west.

The game is an adaptation of the ultra-popular manga JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure by Hirohiko Araki, which debuted in Weekly Shounen Jump all the way back in 1987, featuring characters from most of its many story arcs.

