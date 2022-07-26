JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Reveals Hol Horse in Action in New Character Trailer

Bandai Namco released another character trailer of its upcoming fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R.

Bandai Namco released another character trailer of its upcoming fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R.

This time around, we can enjoy a look at Stardust Crusaders antagonist Hol Horse, alongside the power of his stand Emperor.

You can watch the trailer below.

This follows the trailer featuring Jotaro Kujo, another focusing on Jonathan Joestar, one showcasing Dio Brando, one starring Johnny Joestar, one featuring Noriaki Kakyoin, one starring Mohammed Avdol, one showcasing Ikuro Hashizawa, one revealing Robert E. O. Speedwagon, one starring Jean Pierre Polnareff, one featuring Lisa Lisa, one showcasing Vanilla Ice, one featuring Mariah, two showing off Kars & Wamuu, one featuring Will Anthonio Zeppeli, one showcasing Pet Shop, one focusing on Iggy, two showcasing Jolyne Cujoh and F.F., one focusing on Ermes Costello, one starring Josuke Higashikata, one focusing on Yukako Yamagishi, one introducing Koichi Hirose, one starring Kira Yoshikage, one on Esidisi, one on Joseph Joestar, and one on Diego Brando.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R releases on September 2 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Incidentally, a demo has been made available on PlayStation consoles exclusively, featuring four playable characters, Jonathan Joestar, Jotaro Kujo, Dio Brando, and Jolyne Cujoh.

If you’re unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, it’s a remaster of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle, which was originally released for PlayStation 3 in 2013 in Japan and in 2014 in the west.

The game is an adaptation of the ultra-popular manga JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure by Hirohiko Araki, which debuted in Weekly Shounen Jump all the way back in 1987, featuring characters from most of its many story arcs.