JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Character Trailer Stars Jean Pierre Polnareff & Silver Chariot
Bandai Namco just released another character trailer of its upcoming fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R.
The video showcases Jean Pierre Polnareff who originally appeared in the third part of the manga alongside his Stand Silver Chariot, who also is shown in action in the trailer.
It follows the trailer featuring Jotaro Kujo, another focusing on Jonathan Joestar, one showcasing Dio Brando, one starring Johnny Joestar, one featuring Noriaki Kakyoin, one starring Mohammed Avdol, one showcasing Ikuro Hashizawa, and one revealing Robert E. O. Speedwagon.
The announcement was made with a trailer, which you can watch below.
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R releases on September 2 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
We recently learned that a demo is going to become available on PlayStation consoles exclusively on June 16, featuring four playable characters, Jonathan Joestar, Jotaro Kujo, Dio Brando, and Jolyne Cujoh.
If you’re unfamiliar with the game, you can read an official description below:
Stunning visuals authentic to Hirohiko Araki’s Style
Many fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure are captivated by Hirohiko Araki’s unique art style.
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R captures the passionate character expressions that are vintage JoJo, allowing you to experience the JoJo universe with powerful imagery as if Hirohiko Araki’s manga had come to life.
Now you can freely move the characters created by Hirohiko Araki with your own hands, and feel as if you’re inside the manga where graphics and text meet to invoke the characteristic “ゴゴゴゴゴ“.