JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Character Trailer Stars Jean Pierre Polnareff & Silver Chariot

Bandai Namco just released another character trailer of its upcoming fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R.

The video showcases Jean Pierre Polnareff who originally appeared in the third part of the manga alongside his Stand Silver Chariot, who also is shown in action in the trailer.

It follows the trailer featuring Jotaro Kujo, another focusing on Jonathan Joestar, one showcasing Dio Brando, one starring Johnny Joestar, one featuring Noriaki Kakyoin, one starring Mohammed Avdol, one showcasing Ikuro Hashizawa, and one revealing Robert E. O. Speedwagon.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R releases on September 2 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

We recently learned that a demo is going to become available on PlayStation consoles exclusively on June 16, featuring four playable characters, Jonathan Joestar, Jotaro Kujo, Dio Brando, and Jolyne Cujoh.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, you can read an official description below: