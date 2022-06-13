JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Character Trailer Shows Lisa Lisa in Action

Bandai Namco just released another character trailer of its upcoming fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R.

The video stars Lisa Lisa, A.K.A. Elizabeth Joestar, mother of the second arc’s hero Joseph Joestar, showing off her fancy moves.

It follows the trailer featuring Jotaro Kujo, another focusing on Jonathan Joestar, one showcasing Dio Brando, one starring Johnny Joestar, one featuring Noriaki Kakyoin, one starring Mohammed Avdol, one showcasing Ikuro Hashizawa, one revealing Robert E. O. Speedwagon, and one starring Jean Pierre Polnareff.

You can take a look at Lisa Lisa in action below.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R releases on September 2 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

We recently learned that a demo is going to become available on PlayStation consoles exclusively on June 16, featuring four playable characters, Jonathan Joestar, Jotaro Kujo, Dio Brando, and Jolyne Cujoh.

If you’re unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, it’s a remaster of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle, which was originally released for PlayStation 3 in 2013 in Japan and in 2014 in the west.

The game is an adaptation of the ultra-popular manga JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure by Hirohiko Araki, which debuted in Weekly Shounen Jump all the way back in 1987, featuring characters from all of its many story arcs.