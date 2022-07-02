JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Trailer Is All About Jolyne Cujoh, Ermes, and F.F; Anime Gets New Trailer as Well

Bandai Namco revealed a new trailer of the upcoming fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R.

During its anime games panel at Anime Expo in Los Angeles, Bandai Namco revealed a new trailer of the upcoming fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R.

The trailer focuses on the heroines of the sixth arc of the manga and anime, Stone Ocean. We get to see Jolyne Cujoh, Ermes Costello, and F.F.

Acting as punching ball for them, we also (rather appropriately) see Father Pucci.

You can check them all out in action below.

Quite appropriately, Netflix released basically at the same time a new trailer of the Stone Ocean anime, which will debut on September 1.

The game’s trailer follows the trailer featuring Jotaro Kujo, another focusing on Jonathan Joestar, one showcasing Dio Brando, one starring Johnny Joestar, one featuring Noriaki Kakyoin, one starring Mohammed Avdol, one showcasing Ikuro Hashizawa, one revealing Robert E. O. Speedwagon, one starring Jean Pierre Polnareff, one featuring Lisa Lisa, one showcasing Vanilla Ice, one featuring Mariah, two showing off Kars & Wamuu, one featuring Will Anthonio Zeppeli, one showcasing Pet Shop, and one featuring Iggy.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R releases on September 2 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Incidentally, a demo has been made available on PlayStation consoles exclusively, featuring four playable characters, Jonathan Joestar, Jotaro Kujo, Dio Brando, and Jolyne Cujoh.

If you’re unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, it’s a remaster of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle, which was originally released for PlayStation 3 in 2013 in Japan and in 2014 in the west.

The game is an adaptation of the ultra-popular manga JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure by Hirohiko Araki, which debuted in Weekly Shounen Jump all the way back in 1987, featuring characters from most of its many story arcs.