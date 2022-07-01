Connect with us

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Reveals New Characters with Part 4, 6, & 8 Reveal Trailer & Screenshots

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Reveals New Characters with Part 4, 6, & 8 Reveal Trailer & Screenshots

Today Bandai Namco released a new trailer and screenshots of its upcoming fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R.
The trailer focuses on Parts 4, 6, and 8 of the anime and manga, and it includes the reveal of new characters as follows.

  • Yukako Yamagishi from Diamond Is Unbreakable
  • Jotaro Kujo (Parte 4) from Diamond Is Unbreakable
  • F.F. from Stone Ocean

These add to previously existing characters including Josuke Higashikata, Rohan Kishibe, Jolyne Cujoh, and Ermes.

Below you can check out a trailer and images of the new characters.

Image source: Bandai Namco

 It follows the trailer featuring Jotaro Kujoanother focusing on Jonathan Joestarone showcasing Dio Brandoone starring Johnny Joestarone featuring Noriaki Kakyoin, one starring Mohammed Avdol, one showcasing Ikuro Hashizawa, one revealing Robert E. O. Speedwagon, one starring Jean Pierre Polnareffone featuring Lisa Lisaone showcasing Vanilla Iceone featuring Mariahtwo showing off Kars & Wamuu, one featuring Will Anthonio Zeppelione showcasing Pet Shop, and one featuring Iggy.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R releases on September 2 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Incidentally, a demo has been made available on PlayStation consoles exclusively, featuring four playable characters, Jonathan Joestar, Jotaro Kujo, Dio Brando, and Jolyne Cujoh. 

If you’re unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, it’s a remaster of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle, which was originally released for PlayStation 3 in 2013 in Japan and in 2014 in the west.

The game is an adaptation of the ultra-popular manga JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure by Hirohiko Araki, which debuted in Weekly Shounen Jump all the way back in 1987, featuring characters from most of its many story arcs.

