JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Trailer Reveals New Character Pet Shop

Bandai Namco released another character trailer of its upcoming fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R.

The video showcases one more of the new characters that have been added with the “R” version, Pet Shop.

He’s one of the most unique antagonists of the third arc of the series, and we see him in action alongside his stand Horus.

As a bonus, we also see him fighting against Iggy in a recreation of their fight in Dio Brando’s mansion.

It follows the trailer featuring Jotaro Kujo, another focusing on Jonathan Joestar, one showcasing Dio Brando, one starring Johnny Joestar, one featuring Noriaki Kakyoin, one starring Mohammed Avdol, one showcasing Ikuro Hashizawa, one revealing Robert E. O. Speedwagon, one starring Jean Pierre Polnareff, one featuring Lisa Lisa, one showcasing Vanilla Ice, one featuring Mariah, two showing off Kars & Wamuu, and one featuring Will Anthonio Zeppeli.

You can watch the trailer below.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R releases on September 2 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Incidentally, a demo has been made available on PlayStation consoles exclusively, featuring four playable characters, Jonathan Joestar, Jotaro Kujo, Dio Brando, and Jolyne Cujoh.

If you’re unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, it’s a remaster of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle, which was originally released for PlayStation 3 in 2013 in Japan and in 2014 in the west.

The game is an adaptation of the ultra-popular manga JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure by Hirohiko Araki, which debuted in Weekly Shounen Jump all the way back in 1987, featuring characters from all of its many story arcs.