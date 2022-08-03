JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Gets Presidential With Funny Valentine Trailer

Connect with us

Bandai Namco just released another of its character trailers of the upcoming fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R.
This time around we get to take a good look at the 23rd President of the United States, Funny Valentine.

Of course, the trailer also features his stand named “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” in action, including its ability to shift between dimensions.

You can watch the trailer below.

This follows the trailer featuring Jotaro Kujoanother focusing on Jonathan Joestarone showcasing Dio Brandoone starring Johnny Joestarone featuring Noriaki Kakyoin, one starring Mohammed Avdol, one showcasing Ikuro Hashizawa, one revealing Robert E. O. Speedwagon, one starring Jean Pierre Polnareffone featuring Lisa Lisaone showcasing Vanilla Iceone featuring Mariahtwo showing off Kars & Wamuu, one featuring Will Anthonio Zeppelione showcasing Pet Shop, one focusing on Iggy two showcasing Jolyne Cujoh and F.F.one focusing on Ermes Costelloone starring Josuke Higashikataone focusing on Yukako Yamagishione introducing Koichi Hiroseone starring Kira Yoshikageone on Esidisione on Joseph Joestarone on Diego Brandoone showcasing Hol Horse, one showing Okuyasu Nijimura, and one presenting Akira Otoishi.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R releases on September 2 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Incidentally, a demo has been made available on PlayStation consoles exclusively, featuring four playable characters, Jonathan Joestar, Jotaro Kujo, Dio Brando, and Jolyne Cujoh. 

If you’re unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, it’s a remaster of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle, which was originally released for PlayStation 3 in 2013 in Japan and in 2014 in the west.

The game is an adaptation of the ultra-popular manga JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure by Hirohiko Araki, which debuted in Weekly Shounen Jump all the way back in 1987, featuring characters from most of its many story arcs.

