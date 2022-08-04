Connect with us

Giorno Giovanna Goes "Muda Muda" in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Trailer

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R - Giorno Giovanna Character Trailer
Bandai Namco launched another trailer of the upcoming fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, showcasing one of its major characters.

We finally get to take a look at part 5 protagonist (and fifth “JoJo”) Giorno Giovanna, as he showcases his cool fighting technique.

You wouldn’t be surprised by seeing him accompanied by his stand Gold Experience, on top of the Gold Experience Requiem variation obtained by piercing it with the Stand-creating Arrow.

You can watch the trailer below.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R releases on September 2 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Incidentally, a demo has been made available on PlayStation consoles exclusively, featuring four playable characters, Jonathan Joestar, Jotaro Kujo, Dio Brando, and Jolyne Cujoh. 

If you’re unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, it’s a remaster of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle, which was originally released for PlayStation 3 in 2013 in Japan and in 2014 in the west.

The game is an adaptation of the ultra-popular manga JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure by Hirohiko Araki, which debuted in Weekly Shounen Jump all the way back in 1987, featuring characters from most of its many story arcs.

