Dio Brando Returns to His Origins in New JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Trailer

A new trailer of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R focuses on Dio Brando.
Bandai Namco released one more trailer of the upcoming fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, showcasing one of its most popular characters.

This time around the trailer focuses on the traditional antagonist Dio Brando, but unlike the previous trailer showing him in action, this time around he returns to his early self in the first arc of the series before he was known simply as DIO.

Appropriately, he’s shown as he beats the franchise’s first Jojo, Jonathan Joestar.

You can watch the trailer below.

This follows the trailer featuring Jotaro Kujoanother focusing on Jonathan Joestarone showcasing DIOone starring Johnny Joestarone featuring Noriaki Kakyoin, one starring Mohammed Avdol, one showcasing Ikuro Hashizawa, one revealing Robert E. O. Speedwagon, one starring Jean Pierre Polnareffone featuring Lisa Lisaone showcasing Vanilla Iceone featuring Mariahtwo showing off Kars & Wamuu, one featuring Will Anthonio Zeppelione showcasing Pet Shop, one focusing on Iggy two showcasing Jolyne Cujoh and F.F.one focusing on Ermes Costelloone starring Josuke Higashikataone focusing on Yukako Yamagishione introducing Koichi Hiroseone starring Kira Yoshikageone on Esidisione on Joseph Joestarone on Diego Brandoone showcasing Hol Horse, one showing Okuyasu Nijimuraone presenting Akira Otoishione showcasing Funny Valentineone introducing Giorno Giovannaone showing Diavoloone starring Gyro Zeppelione showcasing Josuke Higashikata, one showing Rohan Kishibe, and one showcasing Jotaro Kujo from Diamond is Unbreakable.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R releases on September 2 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Incidentally, a demo has been made available on PlayStation consoles exclusively, featuring four playable characters, Jonathan Joestar, Jotaro Kujo, Dio Brando, and Jolyne Cujoh. 

If you’re unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, it’s a remaster of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle, which was originally released for PlayStation 3 in 2013 in Japan and in 2014 in the west.

The game is an adaptation of the ultra-popular manga JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure by Hirohiko Araki, which debuted in Weekly Shounen Jump all the way back in 1987, featuring characters from most of its many story arcs

