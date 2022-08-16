JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Trailer Introduces Gameplay Systems

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R reveals its gamepaly systems in a new trailer.

Bandai Namco released one more trailer of the upcoming fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, focusing on the gameplay.

The video is presented by mangaka extraordinaire Rohan Kishibe and Koichi Hirose, acting as his assistant.

We learn about various gameplay mechanics including Hamon, Modes, and Stand, on top of characters mounted on horseback.

More systems include assists, stylish guard, easy beat (which basically lets you button mash),and stage gimmicks.

Lastly, we get to take a look at the various modes packed in the game.

You can check it out below.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R releases on September 2 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Incidentally, a demo has been made available on PlayStation consoles exclusively, featuring four playable characters, Jonathan Joestar, Jotaro Kujo, Dio Brando, and Jolyne Cujoh.

If you’re unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, it’s a remaster of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle, which was originally released for PlayStation 3 in 2013 in Japan and in 2014 in the west.

The game is an adaptation of the ultra-popular manga JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure by Hirohiko Araki, which debuted in Weekly Shounen Jump all the way back in 1987, featuring characters from most of its many story arcs