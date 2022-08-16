New Soul Hackers 2 Trailers Show Summoning and Combat & Reveal Zeus

Atlus has released two trailers of Soul Hackers 2, and Zeus is back!

Today Atlus released not one, but two trailers of its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2

The first trailer comes from the Japanese arm of the company, and reveals the return of Zeus.

Of course, this demon is inspired by the Greek pantheon of Olympian gods, and he debuted inKyuuyaku Megami Tensei, even if he took his current form in Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux, then returning in Shin Megami Tensei V.

The trailer also included the usual horoscope with Scorpio at the top of the fortune ranking and Libra at the bottom.

The second trailer is more extensive and comes from the western arm of Atlus providing a deep dive into combat and devil summoning narrated in English.

You can check both out below.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: