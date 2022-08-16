Connect with us

New Soul Hackers 2 Trailers Show Summoning and Combat & Reveal Zeus

Atlus has released two trailers of Soul Hackers 2, and Zeus is back!
Today Atlus released not one, but two trailers of its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2

The first trailer comes from the Japanese arm of the company, and reveals the return of Zeus.

Of course, this demon is inspired by the Greek pantheon of Olympian gods, and he debuted inKyuuyaku Megami Tensei, even if he took his current form in Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux, then returning in Shin Megami Tensei V.

The trailer also included the usual horoscope with Scorpio at the top of the fortune ranking and Libra at the bottom.

The second trailer is more extensive and comes from the western arm of Atlus providing a deep dive into combat and devil summoning narrated in English.

You can check both out below.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game:

“Soul Hackers 2 inherits the essence of Devil Summoner: Soul Hacker, while evolving the game concept with a more defined art style, addictive RPG gameplay and ATLUS’s next-level storytelling. Set in the Shin Megami Tensei universe, Soul Hackers 2 follows a brand new story about two Agents of Aion, Ringo and Figure, and their fight to stop the destruction of the world.

Produced and directed by Eiji Ishida and Mitsuru Hirata, other featured staff includes music composed by MONACA, character designs by Shirow Miwa and Production Manager Shinjiro Takata.”

