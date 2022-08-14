Soul Hackers 2 Reveals the Mighty Yoshitsune With New Trailer

Atlus has released another trailer revealing one of the demons that will be included in the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2.

The daily trailer features Yoshitsune, a demon inspired from Japanese history (specifically Minamoto no Yoshitsune) that debuted in the original Soul Hackers’ predecessor, Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner. He also appeared in the recent Shin Megami Tensei V.

Like in most daily trailers, Atlus also provided a daily horoscope, which has Sagittarius at the top of the fortune ranking and Aries at the bottom.

You can check the trailer out below.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: