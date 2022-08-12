New Soul Hackers 2 Trailers & Commercials Reveal Scathach & More

Connect with us

Atlus has released another trailer revealing one of the demons that will be included in Soul Hackers 2, alongside more videos.
Atlus has released another trailer revealing one of the demons that will be included in the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, alongside more videos.

The daily trailer features Scath a demon from Celtic mythology that debuted in the original Soul Hackers’ predecessor, Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner. She also appeared in the recent Shin Megami Tensei V.

Like in most daily trailers, Atlus also provided a daily horoscope, which has Aquarius at the top of the fortune ranking and Aries at the bottom.

You can check the trailer out below.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game:

“Soul Hackers 2 inherits the essence of Devil Summoner: Soul Hacker, while evolving the game concept with a more defined art style, addictive RPG gameplay and ATLUS’s next-level storytelling. Set in the Shin Megami Tensei universe, Soul Hackers 2 follows a brand new story about two Agents of Aion, Ringo and Figure, and their fight to stop the destruction of the world.

Produced and directed by Eiji Ishida and Mitsuru Hirata, other featured staff includes music composed by MONACA, character designs by Shirow Miwa and Production Manager Shinjiro Takata.”

