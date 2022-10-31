Marvel’s Midnight Suns Prequel Animated Short Exposes The Hunter’s Origin Story

Image via 2K Games

Learn the dark history of your own customizable Marvel hero with this animated short.

Today 2K Games and Firaxis Games released a prequel animated short tied to their upcoming superhero tactical RPG Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

The short is very relevant as it shows the backstory of the Hunter, which is the customizable superhero that we’ll get to play as the leader of the Midnight Suns.

We also learn about Lilith and how the team was assembled, which is certainly a good thing ahead of playing the game.

You can check it out below.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns releases on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on Dec. 2, with PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One versions to be shared at a later date.

