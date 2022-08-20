Soul Hackers 2 Trailer Is All About Convenience Store & Delicious Pudding

Atlus has revealed another of the treats that you can purchase and use to buff your party in the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2 via a new daily trailer.

This time around we return to “Breaking Mart,” the game’s parody of the popular Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart. We learn that you can purchase a “Chakrapurin” which will likely sound delicious to most people familiar with Japan.

“Purin” is, in fact, what the Japanese call custard puddings that are a very popular treat widely available at convenience stores. They’re also one of yours truly’s weakest points.

Like in most daily trailers, Atlus also provided a daily horoscope, which has Virgo at the top of the fortune ranking and Pisces at the bottom.

You can check the trailer out below.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25. If you’re curious about how good it is, you can already read our review.

You can check out the original trailer, plenty of screenshots, a second gallery, more images, even more screenshots, another gallery, one more, a video explaining the gameplay, another, one more, a fourth, a fifth, and a sixth, on top of tons of gameplay, another trailer revealing the English cast, one about the world, one about the DLC, one in English about the characters, one about combat, and the opening cutscene.

You can also watch the previous daily trailers including one featuring Inanna, one revealing Doppelganger, one showcasing a Sabbath, one revealing Nigi Mitama, one showing off Halphas, one focusing on Lilith, one showing Parvati, one revealing Asura, one focusing on Scathach, one showcasing Yoshitsune, one revealing Mishaguji, one showing off Zeus, one revealing Amon, and one showcasing King Frost.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: