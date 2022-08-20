Connect with us

Soul Hackers 2 Trailer Is All About Convenience Store & Delicious Pudding

Soul hackers 2
Soul Hackers 2 Trailer Is All About Convenience Store & Delicious Pudding

You can buy delicious custard pudding in Soul Hackers 2.
Atlus has revealed another of the treats that you can purchase and use to buff your party in the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2 via a new daily trailer.

This time around we return to “Breaking Mart,” the game’s parody of the popular Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart. We learn that you can purchase a “Chakrapurin” which will likely sound delicious to most people familiar with Japan.

“Purin” is, in fact, what the Japanese call custard puddings that are a very popular treat widely available at convenience stores. They’re also one of yours truly’s weakest points.

Like in most daily trailers, Atlus also provided a daily horoscope, which has Virgo at the top of the fortune ranking and Pisces at the bottom.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25. If you’re curious about how good it is, you can already read our review.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game:

“Soul Hackers 2 inherits the essence of Devil Summoner: Soul Hacker, while evolving the game concept with a more defined art style, addictive RPG gameplay and ATLUS’s next-level storytelling. Set in the Shin Megami Tensei universe, Soul Hackers 2 follows a brand new story about two Agents of Aion, Ringo and Figure, and their fight to stop the destruction of the world.

Produced and directed by Eiji Ishida and Mitsuru Hirata, other featured staff includes music composed by MONACA, character designs by Shirow Miwa and Production Manager Shinjiro Takata.”

