Soul Hackers 2 Gets New Trailers Revealing Opening Cutscene and Showing Club Cretaceous

Atlus revealed Soul Hackers 2’s opening cutscene and more in two trailers.

Today Atlus released not one but two trailers about its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2.

The first showcases the opening cutscene of the game.

The second video is the usual daily video, focusing on Club Cretaceous and its owner, the mysterious Madame Ginko.

As usual, we get a daily horoscope in the daily trailer, placing Leo at the top of the fortune food chain, and Pisces at the bottom.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: