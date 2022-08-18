Soul Hackers 2 Gets New Trailers Revealing Opening Cutscene and Showing Club Cretaceous

Connect with us

Atlus revealed Soul Hackers 2’s opening cutscene and more in two trailers.
Today Atlus released not one but two trailers about its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2.

The first showcases the opening cutscene of the game.

The second video is the usual daily video, focusing on Club Cretaceous and its owner, the mysterious Madame Ginko.

As usual, we get a daily horoscope in the daily trailer, placing Leo at the top of the fortune food chain, and Pisces at the bottom.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game:

“Soul Hackers 2 inherits the essence of Devil Summoner: Soul Hacker, while evolving the game concept with a more defined art style, addictive RPG gameplay and ATLUS’s next-level storytelling. Set in the Shin Megami Tensei universe, Soul Hackers 2 follows a brand new story about two Agents of Aion, Ringo and Figure, and their fight to stop the destruction of the world.

Produced and directed by Eiji Ishida and Mitsuru Hirata, other featured staff includes music composed by MONACA, character designs by Shirow Miwa and Production Manager Shinjiro Takata.”

