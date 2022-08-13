New Soul Hackers 2 Trailer Invites You to Bar Heidrun to Sample its Yummy Mushroom Soup

Atlus has released anew trailer focusing on one of the relevant locations in its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2.

We take a look at Bar Heidrun, where our heroes can go hang out and buy food that will provide budds. Specifically, we hear about the “Magokoro Konoko Zosui.” A Kinoko Zosui is a Japanese soup made with rice and mushrooms. It’s considered great comfort food for the cold winter days.

Like in most daily trailers, Atlus also provided a daily horoscope, which has Taurus at the top of the fortune ranking and Libra at the bottom.

You can check the trailer out below.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

