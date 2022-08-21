Soul Hackers 2 Reveals Kohryu With New Trailer

Kohryu will appear in Soul Hackers 2 as shown in a new trailer.

Atlus has released another trailer revealing one of the demons that will be included in the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2.

This trailer showcases one of the mighty dragon demons in the game, Kohryu, who debuted all the way back in the original Megami Tensei and also appeared in the recent Shin Megami Tensei V.

As usual, there is also a daily horoscope for August 22, listing Scorpio at the top of the fortune ranking and Aries at the very bottom.

You can check the trailer out below.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25. If you’re curious about how good it is, you can already read our review.

You can check out the original trailer, plenty of screenshots, a second gallery, more images, even more screenshots, another gallery, one more, a video explaining the gameplay, another, one more, a fourth, a fifth, and a sixth, on top of tons of gameplay, another trailer revealing the English cast, one about the world, one about the DLC, one in English about the characters, one about combat, and the opening cutscene.

You can also watch the previous daily trailers including one featuring Inanna, one revealing Doppelganger, one showcasing a Sabbath, one revealing Nigi Mitama, one showing off Halphas, one focusing on Lilith, one showing Parvati, one revealing Asura, one focusing on Scathach, one showcasing Yoshitsune, one revealing Mishaguji, one showing off Zeus, one revealing Amon, and one showcasing King Frost.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: