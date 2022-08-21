Connect with us

Soul Hackers 2 Reveals Kohryu With New Trailer

Soul Hackers 2
News

Soul Hackers 2 Reveals Kohryu With New Trailer

Kohryu will appear in Soul Hackers 2 as shown in a new trailer.
Published on

Atlus has released another trailer revealing one of the demons that will be included in the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2.

This trailer showcases one of the mighty dragon demons in the game, Kohryu, who debuted all the way back in the original Megami Tensei and also appeared in the recent Shin Megami Tensei V.

As usual, there is also a daily horoscope for August 22, listing Scorpio at the top of the fortune ranking and Aries at the very bottom.

You can check the trailer out below.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25. If you’re curious about how good it is, you can already read our review.

You can check out the original trailer, plenty of screenshots, a second gallerymore images, even more screenshotsanother galleryone more, a video explaining the gameplayanother, one morea fourtha fifth, and a sixth, on top of tons of gameplayanother trailer revealing the English castone about the world, one about the DLCone in English about the charactersone about combat, and the opening cutscene.

You can also watch the previous daily trailers including one featuring Inannaone revealing Doppelgangerone showcasing a Sabbathone revealing Nigi Mitamaone showing off Halphasone focusing on Lilithone showing Parvatione revealing Asuraone focusing on Scathachone showcasing Yoshitsuneone revealing Mishagujione showing off Zeusone revealing Amon, and one showcasing King Frost.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game:

“Soul Hackers 2 inherits the essence of Devil Summoner: Soul Hacker, while evolving the game concept with a more defined art style, addictive RPG gameplay and ATLUS’s next-level storytelling. Set in the Shin Megami Tensei universe, Soul Hackers 2 follows a brand new story about two Agents of Aion, Ringo and Figure, and their fight to stop the destruction of the world.

Produced and directed by Eiji Ishida and Mitsuru Hirata, other featured staff includes music composed by MONACA, character designs by Shirow Miwa and Production Manager Shinjiro Takata.”

Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, ,
To Top