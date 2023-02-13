Marvel Snap Wiki: Best Decks, Guides & More

Guides
The Marvel Snap landscape is always changing. With season passes introducing new cards, later-series cards becoming more and more important, and new features being added all the time, there’s a lot to keep track of! Thankfully, we’ve compiled our guides, best Marvel Snap decks, and location guides all in one place in this Marvel Snap wiki walkthrough.
Best Marvel Snap Decks
Looking for our takes on the best decks for specific cards, or pools of cards?
Guides
There’s lots of things to consider in Marvel Snap!
- Marvel Snap Server Status
- All Cards Currently Available
- Microtransactions
- First Play, Initiative & First Reveal
- How to Get Into Pool 3 & Beyond
- Cross Progression
- Get New Cards Quickly
- Change Card Backs
- Steam Crashes
- Change Nickname
- Battle Friends
- Change Region
- Tiebreakers
- Increase Collection Level
- Maximum Hand Size
- Bots
- When to Snap & When to Retreat
- Best Cards in Each Series
- Fast Forwarding
- Collector Tokens
Locations
With hot locations and featured ones, here are some ways to prepare yourself for specific lanes.
Want even more Marvel Snap? Check out the related content down below and keep this page bookmarked for more content updates to come.
