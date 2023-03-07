Image Source: Second Dinner

With the release of the Days of Future Past season in Marvel Snap, we’re getting some X-Men-themed goodness. The season pass card getting introduced this month is Nimrod, who’s going to be a perfect fit for the destroy archetype, as well as some existing decklists that are already emerging in the meta. If you’re looking to pick up the season pass, here are our picks for the best Nimrod decks in Marvel Snap.

Best Marvel Snap Decks for Nimrod

As always, let’s go over Nimrod’s ability in Marvel Snap first. Nimrod is a 5-cost, 5-power card with the following ability: When this is destroyed, add a copy to each other location.

Right off the bat, it has immediate synergy with cards like Arnim Zola, Galactus, and really any card with destruction abilities. However, it’s also very easily countered by things like Cosmo and Armor, both of which are cards that are currently running rampant on the ladder, especially in Shuri decks. That being said, while Nimrod isn’t exactly going to be a meta-defining card on its own, that doesn’t mean you can’t still have fun with it.

DeathWave

The Hood

Nova

Yondu

Bucky Barnes

Carnage

Killmonger

Wave

Deathlok

Nimrod

Aero

She-Hulk

Death

The classic DeathWave list may not be at the top of the meta game in Marvel Snap any longer, but make no mistake; it is still a very powerful and consistent decklist. Ever since She-Hulk got added to the game, it’s only become even more terrifying, and Nimrod’s just another fun tool you can make use of during your path to destruction.

There are quite a few playlines here. All of your 1-cost cards are designed to be destroyed to make Death cheaper, while Wave continues to be a solid turn 5 play to set up a Death/She-Hulk or Death/Aero combo to clinch that final turn. Death and Aero is still a deadly combo as you’ll be able to determine where your opponent’s cards get played, while locking down the final lane with Death.

If you don’t have Wave as an enabled, that’s where Nimrod comes in. He’s essentially a 5-cost, 10-power card if you’re able to destroy him, which is a very impressive stat line. The only downside is that you may have to forgo playing Aero or She-Hulk on turn 6, as setting up Nimrod will usually require two turns.

Electro Ramp

Electro

Thor

Jubilee

Wong

White Tiger

Devil Dinosaur

Black Panther

Sandman

Nimrod

Arnim Zola

Doctor Doom

Odin

The big downside to playing Nimrod in an honest destruction deck is that getting him out on turn 5 could cause you to lose tempo. If you were able to get him on the board earlier somehow, you’d get a lot more value out of him, and that’s where Electro comes in.

Electro ramp decks may very well be in vogue this season, especially with the recent Sandman buff. You’ll still struggle against Thanos decks unless something changes very soon, but this should still be a solid decklist to try out this season.

You’ll always want to play Electro on turn 3 if possible, allowing you to follow that up with Nimrod and Arnim Zola on turns 4 and 5. Nimrod isn’t going to be the star of this deck, but that’s okay. The beauty of this decklist is that you have so many other playlines to pursue if you don’t get the right draws. Wong, White Tiger, and Odin are still a great combo, and they can be paired easily with Black Panther and Doctor Doom as well.

If all else fails, you can always play Thor on 3 if you don’t have Electro, or just drop Devil Dino as a huge stat stick. It’s also worth noting that Jubilee has virtually no bad draws in this deck either, which is always a plus.

Shuri

Sunspot

Zero

Armor

Lizard

Cosmo

Maximus

Shuri

Typhoid Mary

Taskmaster

Nimrod

Red Skull

She-Hulk

Shuri is in a fantastic spot in the Marvel Snap meta right now. Her power output is unmatched, but she’s still vulnerable to pesky Shang-Chis. The great thing about Nimrod is that if you’re able to double his power with Shuri, you won’t have to worry about getting destroyed by Shang-Chi, as that’ll just allow him to make more copies in other locations.

Right now, the Shuri deck requires you to protect your big cards with Armor and Cosmo, which should be easy enough to do. But in the matches where you’re unable to get any of those protection cards, that’s where Nimrod shines.

Galactus

Electro

Wave

Daredevil

Shang-Chi

Spider-Man

Kang

Nimrod

Doctor Octopus

Knull

Galactus

America Chavez

Death

Galactus decks do pretty much only one thing, and that’s fine because it does it well. Your goal, as always, is to destroy all other locations to force your opponent into an unexpected head-to-head showdown, and Nimrod is going to be another synergistic card for you to play around with in this archetype.

Electro and Wave are your main ramp components. Electro lets you cheat out an early Doctor Octopus to force your opponent to empty their hand, or an early Nimrod to set up your Galactus lane. Follow that up with Galactus, and you’re pretty much golden. If you don’t have your big power cards like Death or Knull, Spider-Man on turn 5 is always a solid play, or even Shang-Chi, if your opponent has a lead on you.

In addition to that, you’ve also got cards like Daredevil and Kang to give you more information about your opponent’s next play, allowing you to react accordingly.

And that does it for our picks for the best Nimrod decks to try out in Marvel Snap. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

