Marvel Snap’s Quantum Realm Location Finally Gives Cerebro Decks a Chance to Play

This week’s Featured Location in Marvel Snap is the Quantum Realm, and it comes with the following location effect: When you play a card here, set its base power to 2.

This isn’t a great location for decks that like to play big cards. So meta decks like Shuri, Black Panther and Zola aren’t going to fare well. However, decks that feature lower power cards will certainly benefit. This is a great time for lesser played cards like Cerebro and Valkyrie to shine, as well as Hazmat and Luke Cage.

Luke Cage, in particular, could be pretty useful in this scenario as his Ongoing effect prevents your cards from having their power decreased.

In a meta that’s currently getting dominated by Thanos, Shuri, and Kang just getting into the mix, this new location could actually be a nice change of pace for the next couple of days. It has a 40% chance of appearing your matches, so enjoy the short break from the meta while you can.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.

