Kang the Conqueror Has Arrived in Marvel Snap, But He’ll Cost You Another 6,000 Tokens

Image Source: Second Dinner

Every week, Second Dinner drops a new card in Marvel Snap‘s series 5 collection. What this means is that if you want a new card immediately on release day, you’ll need to shell out 6,000 Collector’s Tokens, which are obtained via progression on the collection track. If you’ve been hoarding your Tokens since day one, then you shouldn’t have any trouble getting Kang today, if that’s what you want. But then, there’s also the issue of having to wait for him to rotate into your Token Shop, which could take a really long time if you aren’t Series 3 or 4 complete.

Anyway, Kang the Conqueror comes with the following ability: On Reveal: Look at what your opponent did, then restart the turn (without Kang).

This is a pretty ridiculous ability, as not only does it give you (and your opponent) information about the last turn, Kang also completely undoes your snaps. This allows you to snap with no downside on a turn where you do have Kang, which means you can get out of sticky situations easily while also bullying your opponent into retreating if your cards fall just right.

His ability is pretty reminiscent of Magik’s, back during the beta days where she could be played on turn 6 to extend the game and catch your opponent by surprise. Kang the Conqueror is going to be a Series 5 mainstay for now, alongside Thanos and Galactus, so if you want him, be prepared to shell out those Tokens.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.

