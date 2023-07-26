Best Conquest Mode Decks in Marvel Snap (July 2023)

Conquest Mode is a high stakes, tournament-style mode in Marvel Snap that rewards you with a currency called Medals. These can then be used to purchase resources in a new store, along with new cosmetics like variants and titles. Make it all the way to the end of Infinite Conquest, and you’ll even get a new avatar frame. Getting there is no cakewalk, though, so here are the best Marvel Snap decks you should consider for Conquest Mode.

Negative Surfer

Negative decks are finally back in a big way, especially with Magik getting a huge buff in a recent OTA update. With her being set at 3-cost, she fits perfectly into the Silver Surfer archetype, while also allowing Mister Negative to shine. Zabu lets you ramp into Negative early, Wong lets you trigger Silver Surfer and Ironheart twice, and there’s never any beating that terrifying Iron Man and Mystique combo.

Bast is also here as a mulligan, just in case you draw Iron Man early, or you miss out on Negative.

Generic Good Cards

The Stature/Black Bolt good stuff deck dominated the Marvel Snap meta just a couple seasons ago, but fell off a little once they got dinged by a couple of nerfs. However, with Bounce getting hit a little harder this season, this decklist is becoming a really solid contender for Conquest mode again. What’s so great about this deck is that it manages to dodge most other tech cards in the game, like Shang-Chi and Killmonger.

Really, the only vulnerable card in here is Darkhawk, who’s always susceptible to Enchantress and Shang-Chi. It all comes down to your positioning in the last two turns. If you have Legion, you may also consider swapping him in instead of Black Bolt and Stature.

High Evo Control

Ever since High Evolutionary released in Marvel Snap, it quickly took over the meta as control and lockdown cards came back into the spotlight. The idea here is to control a lane with Storm and Cyclops or Nebula, while using Spider-Man to lock your opponent out of another lane on turn 5.

Cap it all off with a final pointslam on turn 6 with Hulk, or go wide with Doctor Doom, and give your cards some support with Misty Knight, or continue disrupting your opponent’s cards with Wasp.

We’ve changed this decklist a little from last month’s offering, as bounce continues to dominate the meta in Marvel Snap. You want to be able to quickly lock down a lane to prevent your opponent from getting things rolling, and limit the spaces they can play into.

Kitty Bounce

The bounce archetype saw a huge surge once Kitty Pryde was made available for free to all existing Marvel Snap players, and it’s still going strong. Even with the Beast nerf and the rising popularity of Wave, Kitty and the bounce deck are still top performers with the ability to pointslam harder than most other decks. The Kitty and Hit-Monkey nerfs mean that you won’t be able to push out as much power as you used to be, but make no mistake; this is still a really strong deck. You may want to swap out Spider-Ham for Iceman for an additional 1-cost card, but otherwise, this still performs well.

This deck plays very similarly to how bounce used to play before the nerf; you’re still trying to get Kitty out as early as possible while building Momentum for Bishop, Angela, and The Collector. You’re still going to wanna bounce back your 1-cost cards as much as possible with Falcon and Beast, and save Mysterio for Hit-Monkey and two other 1-costs for turn 6. If you suspect that you’re about to get Waved for the final turn, play your entire hand on turn 5, then end off turn 6 with Chavez.

Thanos Lockdown

Thanos decklists haven’t performed very well in Marvel Snap for a while now, but with a big meta shakeup, Thanos is back in vogue again. The Thanos lockdown decklist is still the top performer for this archetype, and the goal here is to cheat out Professor X early to quickly lock down a lane on turn 4 with the Time Stone on turn 3.

You can almost always slam down Professor X safely on any lane, as you’ll have cards like Jeff, Klaw, and Blue Marvel to push extra power into that lane later on. You can then focus on another lane with a big pointslam like Devil Dinosaur, or lock them out with Spider-Man.