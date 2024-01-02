Best Skaar Decks in Marvel Snap

Skaar is the headlining card of the Planet Hulk season in Marvel Snap, and if you’re a fan of playing big cards and putting out huge numbers on the board, this is definitely one you should keep an eye on. Here’s our take on the best Skaar decks to build in Marvel Snap.

Best Marvel Snap Decks for Skaar

As always, let’s go over Skaar’s ability in Marvel Snap first. This is a 6-Cost, 11-Power card with the following card text: Costs 2 less for each of your cards that has 10 or more Power.

At first glance, this can seem subpar. After all, pushing out cards with 10 Power usually only occurs late in the game, and it can seem difficult to get that cost reduction with Skaar to use him efficiently. However, cost reduction is extremely powerful in most card games, and is still often underrated and overlooked in Marvel Snap. Skaar has immediate synergy with tech cards like Shang-Chi and Shadow King if you’re able to get him to 4-Cost, which shouldn’t be too difficult.

Thanos Blob

Nico Minoru

Psylocke

Armor

Maximus

Cosmo

Wave

Devil Dinosaur

Doctor Octopus

Blob

Thanos

Skaar

Magneto

Because of Skaar’s ability, you can’t try to use Electro to ramp into bigger cards. You’ll instead want to make use of cards like Wave or Psylocke, which makes him a good fit for Thanos decks, which already run plenty of cheat cards and big numbers, including the dreaded Blob.

Cards like Devil Dino and Doctor Octopus can be cheated out early with Psylocke, Wave, or Time Stone, allowing you to ramp quicker before playing Skaar on the last turn with supporting cards. This gives you an inherent advantage over Alioth as well, as the latest nerf makes it so that Alioth doesn’t destroy anything if your opponent doesn’t have priority.

Of course, if you’re able to snag Caiera in the first week of the Planet Hulk season, you may also be able to do away with either Cosmo or Armor, since all your 1 and 6-Cost cards will be protected anyway.

Shuri

Zero

Zabu

Armor

Caiera

Shuri

Enchantress

Attuma

Typhoid Mary

Taskmaster

Red Skull

She-Hulk

Skaar

Shuri-Red Skull used to be the de facto big numbers decklist of Marvel Snap, but it’s been outclassed by Blob since then. However, while we don’t expect Skaar to be a game changer by any stretch of the imagination, it could still help to elevate this decklist to the next level.

You’re still looking to get cards like Typhoid Mary or Attuma out by turn 4, followed by Red Skull on turn 5 if you don’t have the Shuri combo. And if you’re able to get both Shuri and Skaar in your hand by turn 6, you can play both out on the last turn assuming you were already able to get two of your big cards out beforehand.

High Evo Hulks

Sunspot

Misty Knight

Quinjet

Armor

Shocker

Magik

Caiera

High Evolutionary

Moon Girl

She-Hulk

Skaar

Hulk

Similarly, the High Evo decklist was also edged out with the release of Blob, but Skaar could help give it some extra versatility if needed. The strategy remains largely the same: play out your 1 drops as soon as possible, Magik for the turn 7, Moon Girl to duplicate your hand and dump out some big numbers on turn 6.

This should give you the flixibility to play out Skaar on turn 7, along with whatever lower Cost cards you have left in your hand.

And those are the best Skaar decks to build in Marvel Snap. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.