Everything You Need to Know About Marvel Snap’s Planet Hulk Season

With the rollover of every month, Marvel Snap gets a brand new season to shake things up. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Planet Hulk season in Marvel Snap.

Everything New in Marvel Snap’s Planet Hulk Season

The Planet Hulk season is set to start on Jan. 3, 2024, and will run till Feb. 7, 2024, at 11 a.m. Pacific Time.

Just like in previous Marvel Snap seasons, all players will have their ladder ranks reset down by 30, which means that you’ll need to restart the climb back up to Infinite. There are plenty of new cosmetics and variants to look forward to, including a bunch of new cards that we’ll go over in more detail below.

New Cards and Variants

The Season Pass card for this month is Skaar, who will be available right at the start of the season. What’s different this time, though, is that we’re also getting a new Spotlight Cache card in the first week as well. Previously, we got the Season Pass card in the first week, and Spotlight cards only came in the subsequent weeks.

This will make the Token and Cache economy feel tighter, so make sure to plan things out properly as you try to figure out which cards make the most sense for you. Caiera, Hercules, Miek, Grand Master, and Beta Ray Bill are the Spotlight cards for this month, and only Miek will release in Series 4. Without further ado, here are the new cards you can expect to see this month, with their abilities listed.

Skaar (6-Cost, 11-Power): Costs 2 less for each of your cards that has 10 or more Power.

Costs 2 less for each of your cards that has 10 or more Power. Caiera (3-Cost, 4-Power): Ongoing: Your 1 and 6-Cost cards can’t be destroyed.

Ongoing: Your 1 and 6-Cost cards can’t be destroyed. Hercules (4-Cost, 6-Power): The first time another card moves here each turn, move it to another location.

The first time another card moves here each turn, move it to another location. Miek (1-Cost, 1-Power): After each turn, if you discarded any cards, gain +1 Power for each and move.

After each turn, if you discarded any cards, gain +1 Power for each and move. Grand Master (2-Cost, 0-Power): On Reveal: Move one of your other On Reveal cards here to the middle location. Its ability happens again.

On Reveal: Move one of your other On Reveal cards here to the middle location. Its ability happens again. Beta Ray Bill (4-Cost, 5-Power): On Reveal: Shuffle Stormbreaker into your deck.

In addition to all the new cards listed above, we’re also getting variants for Hulk and Silver Surfer as well.

New Locations

Of course, with the release of every new season in Marvel Snap, we also get some new locations added into the rotation.

Crown City: Whoever is winning here gets +4 Power at adjacent locations.

Whoever is winning here gets +4 Power at adjacent locations. Great Portal: Add a random card with 10 or more Power to your hand.

These won’t immediately get released in the game, and will instead roll out in different weeks as the Featured Location.

And that's pretty much all you need to know about the Planet Hulk season in Marvel Snap.