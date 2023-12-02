Everything You Need to Know About Marvel Snap’s Hellfire Gala Season

Capping off 2023, we have the release of the Hellfire Gala season for Marvel Snap. This season brings with it a bunch of new cards, Hellfire-themed variants, and a few new locations as well. Here’s everything you need to know about Marvel Snap: Hellfire Gala.

Everything New in Marvel Snap’s Hellfire Gala Season

The Hellfire Gala season is set to start on Dec. 5, 2023, and it’ll run until Jan. 2, 2024, at 11 a.m. Pacific Time. This means that you’ll have about four weeks to complete the season pass, and also hit Infinite to get your new cardback and cosmetic rewards.

New Cards and Variants

There are a total of four new cards getting added to Marvel Snap this season, with Sebastian Shaw being the paid season pass card of the month. Aside from him, we’re also getting Selene, Havok, and Blob. Havok will be a Series 4 card, while Selene and Blob will be released into Series 5.

Selene, Havok, and Blob will also be made available through the Token Shop and the Spotlight Cache system.

We’ve listed their respective abilities down below:

Sebastian Shaw (3-Cost, 4-Power): When this card permanently gains Power, gain +2 more Power (wherever this is).

When this card permanently gains Power, gain +2 more Power (wherever this is). Blob (6-Cost, 4-Power): On Reveal: Merge your deck into this (and gain its total Power). Ongoing: Can’t be moved.

On Reveal: Merge your deck into this (and gain its total Power). Ongoing: Can’t be moved. Havok (2-Cost, 1-Power): After each turn, you lose 1 Max Energy and this gains +3 Power.

After each turn, you lose 1 Max Energy and this gains +3 Power. Selene (1-Cost, -1-Power): On Reveal: Afflict the lowest Power card in each player’s hand with -3 Power.

In addition to all of the new cards getting released into Series 4 and 5, season pass buyers will also get access to Hellfire Gala variants for Sebastian Shaw, Professor X, and White Queen.

New Events

Image Source: Second Dinner

Finally, there are two new mini events coming to Marvel Snap this season as well. First off, there will be a shop takeover on Dec. 11, with brand new Hellfire Gala variants that players can buy with Gold. The following cards will be available for purchase:

Bishop

Doctor Doom

Magik

Rogue

Jean Grey

Moon Knight

Black Panther

Scarlet Witch

She-Hulk

Captain America

Similar to the Midnight Suns and Peach Momoko shop takeovers, this will only last for a day before the variants get shuffled back into the shop pool.

Image Source: Second Dinner

The Winterverse event from last year is also making a return, featuring the following cards:

Abomination

Debrii

Rogue

Devil Dinosaur

Ebony Maw

Patriot

Rockslide

Last year’s Winterverse event encouraged players to open up their Caches and Reserves for a chance to collect the winter variants, but Second Dinner has yet to reveal if they’re bringing that system back for this year’s event.

That’s all you need to know about Marvel Snap’s upcoming Hellfire Gala season. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.