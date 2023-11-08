Best Ms Marvel Decks in Marvel Snap

It’s the season of the Marvels, and as of November 2023, Kamala Khan herself has finally been officially added to the Marvel Snap roster. With that said, here are the best Ms Marvel decks to use in Marvel Snap.

Best Marvel Snap Decks for Ms Marvel

As always, let’s go over her ability first. Ms Marvel is a 4-cost, 5-power card with the following ability: Ongoing: Adjacent locations where your cards have unique Costs have +5 Power.

This makes her a souped up version of Mr Fantastic, or basically a 4-cost Doctor Doom in Marvel Snap with an extra restriction. However, said restriction is really easy to get around, making her an all-around, generically good card in the game. It’s likely that we’ll start seeing Echo played into the middle location more often now that Ms Marvel is in the game, and she’s still weak to the usual suspects like Rogue and Enchantress, but her payoff can be very worth it.

Let’s go over some of the best decks to use her in below.

Zabu Hawk

Image Source: Marvel Snap Zone via Twinfinite

Nebula

Korg

Black Widow

Zabu

Mr Fantastic

Cosmo

Rock Slide

Darkhawk

Captain Marvel

Ms Marvel

Iron Lad

Doctor Doom

Now that Mobius has been nerfed, it’s safe for Zabu fans to peek their heads out again. The usual Zabu/Darkhawk package is in here, supported by cards like Korg, Black Widow, and Rock Slide. Ms Marvel is here to provide additional power to adjacent lanes, alongside Mr Fantastic and Doctor Doom.

Iron Lad is also a great addition here due to his synergy with Zabu, and most of his hits are fantastic, with the potential of letting you get an extra Doctor Doom or Ms Marvel on the board.

Lockdown

Image Source: Marvel Snap Zone via Twinfinite

Nebula

Sunspot

Luke Cage

Jeff

Storm

Ms Marvel

Iron Lad

Professor X

Legion

Alioth

Doctor Doom

America Chavez

The Marvel Snap meta wouldn’t be complete with some sort of lockdown deck, and we’ve got you covered on that front. This deck aims to limit your opponent’s board space with annoying cards like Professor X and Storm, with the latter being a great cover for Ms Marvel to protect her from Rogue and Enchantress.

Nebula, Sunspot, and Jeff are all great for your Professor X lane, while Legion allows you to unlock locations or rug pull Limbo if needed. Finally, Alioth’s just the cherry on top if you need a good last turn play to just completely shut down your opponent’s turn 6.

Onslaught Is Back

Image Source: Marvel Snap Zone via Twinfinite

Nebula

Invisible Woman

Jeff

Lizard

Storm

Cosmo

Captain Marvel

Ms Marvel

Stegron

Klaw

Doctor Doom

Onslaught

This deck also aims to somewhat limit where your opponent can play on the board with the usage of Storm and Stegron. By locking down a lane with Storm, you can sneak in power with Ms Marvel, Klaw, Jeff, and Doctor Doom. You can also power up Ms Marvel and Klaw with Onslaught, have Captain Marvel as your endgame backup plan, and also disrupt your opponent’s plays by pushing them around with Stegron.

And those are our picks for the best Ms Marvel decks to play in Marvel Snap. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.